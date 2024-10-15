Rufus Wainwright condemned Donald Trump’s use of his cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” song during a recent town hall, calling the embattled politician’s move nothing short of blasphemous.

“Witnessing Trump and his supporters commune with this music last night was the height of blasphemy,” a statement shared on Wainwright’s Instagram page read Tuesday, referring to Trump’s gathering in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

“Numerous songs were played. Among the songs was singer songwriter Rufus Wainwright’s version of Leonard Cohen’s seminal ‘Hallelujah.’ Wainwright, who is supporting Kamala Harris, was horrified upon learning of this and today issues this statement,” the statement read before presenting a direct message from Wainwright, which began with the musician outlining the track’s significance.

“The song ‘Hallelujah’ by Leonard Cohen has become an anthem dedicated to peace, love and acceptance of the truth. I’ve been supremely honored over the years to be connected with this ode to tolerance,” Wainwright shared as he slammed Trump’s campaign. “Of course, I in no way condone this and was mortified, but the good in me hopes that perhaps in inhabiting and really listening to the lyrics of Cohen’s masterpiece, Donald Trump just might experience a hint of remorse over what he’s caused. I’m not holding my breath.’”

This is the latest artist to come forward in an effort to block Trump from using their music at campaign rallies. Wainwright and Cohen join the ranks of several prominent musicians — including Beyoncé, Celine Dion, Guns N’ Roses and Issac Hayes — who have shut down the Republican presidential nominee.

Cohen’s original “Hallelujah” recording was released in 1984, and Wainwright covered the beloved song in 2001. The statement shared on Wainwright’s page said that the publishing company for the Leonard Cohen estate has sent the Trump campaign a cease and desist letter.

The musician concluded Tuesday with an exclamation: “And needless to say: I am all in for Kamala!”

Representatives for the Trump campaign did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.