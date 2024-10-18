‘The View’ Host Ana Navarro Flares Up at Trump Saying He’s Met Her: ‘Hell No!’

Donald Trump once again took aim at “The View” this week, this time during his appearance at the annual Al Smith dinner. While on stage, he stated, “I know every one” of the hosts — but that is apparently not true and, in fact, host Ana Navarro was offended by the idea that she’d ever associate with him.

During Friday’s episode of the ABC talk show, the women had a good laugh at how bothered Trump was by them. But when Joy Behar corrected that he’s met each of the hosts except Sunny Hostin, Navarro immediately got fired up.

“Hell no!” she interjected. “He has never met me! No, no, no, no, no, no, no. I don’t know what the hell you’re reading, but I got to tell you, I’ve lived 52 years, I’ve lived 44 years in this country, I have never shaken that man’s hand, I’ve never given him a kiss, I’ve never watched his show, I’ve never bought any of his crappy products and I never voted for him!”

She got so heated that, mid-list, Behar even tried to cut her off, saying, “All right!”

Behar then amended her assertion that Hostin was the only one Trump hadn’t met, joking that “she’s the only prosecutor he hasn’t met,” which Hostin agreed is “probably true.”

That said, she also noted that they actually have met, albeit not directly. Hostin covered one of Trump’s legal trials in New York.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.