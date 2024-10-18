Donald Trump Says He Was ‘Amazed That Harvey Weinstein Got Schlonged’ by the Democrats | Video

Donald Trump said he was “so amazed that Harvey Weinstein got schlonged” by the Democrats since his political opponents usually protect their own.

On Friday, “The Dan Bongino Show” dropped a live podcast episode with the Republican presidential nominee where the topics ranged from Kamala Harris and Elon Musk, to the disgraced movie mogul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

“Democrats don’t have to be honest, they really don’t have to be honest, because they will never be accused of anything. It’s interesting,” Trump said. “I was so amazed that Harvey Weinstein got schlonged, he got hit as hard as you can get hit. Because he was sort of the king of the woke, right? And yet he got hit and I figured, maybe, he wouldn’t get hit so hard.”

“But boy — you don’t know him well, I don’t know him well, but I watched that and it was amazing. So when they do get hit, they get hit. But that’s the only one I can think of, normally they protect everybody,” he continued. “What they did with Adams, I think, is very suspect.”

Donald Trump just now:



"I was so amazed that Harvey Weinstein got schlongged, he got hit as hard as you can get hit. Because he was sort of king of the woke, right? And yet he got hit."



What? pic.twitter.com/GNb5m0dOcf — Ammar Moussa (@ammarmufasa) October 18, 2024

Weinstein was found guilty of rape charges back in February 2020, though the New York Court of Appeals threw out that conviction in April. They ruled that Weinstein didn’t get a fair trial since the judge “erroneously admitted testimony of uncharged, alleged prior sexual acts” that potentially swayed the jury as the accusations were not part of the charges against him (a separate conviction in California allows New York authorities to keep him incarcerated while he awaits a new trial).

He has since pleaded not guilty to a new criminal sex act charge for which he was indicted, in addition to being moved from Rikers Island to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan for emergency heart surgery last month.

Notably, this is not the first time Trump has used the term “schlonged” in this manner. In 2015, he used it in reference to Hillary Clinton losing her primary run in 2008, among other past instances.

Bongino describes himself as “a former Secret Service Agent, former NYPD officer and New York Times bestselling author” who hosts new podcast episodes every weekday where “he tackles the hottest political issues, debunking both liberal and Republican establishment rhetoric,” according to his podcast bio.