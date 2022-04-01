Jim Carrey Says He’s ‘Taking a Break’ From Acting: ‘I Have Enough, I’ve Done Enough, I Am Enough’ (Video)

Jim Carrey hinted in an interview in support of “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” that he’s strongly thinking about “retiring” and suggested that he’ll be “taking a break” from acting.

Carrey, who is no stranger to giving some surprisingly serious, candid and even existential interviews these past few years, said that he’s quite content with his other life and career doing painting and spending time with his family. And he had a direct answer when he was asked Thursday if he would be interested in working with Dolly Parton on a biopic.

“Well I’m retiring. Probably,” Carrey told Access. “I’m being fairly serious, yeah. It depends, it depends if the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that is going to be really important for people to see, then I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break.”

He continued: “I really like my quiet life, and I really like putting paint on canvas and my spiritual life, and I feel like, and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists: I have enough, I’ve done enough, I am enough.”

Carrey gave some additional details about work he’s doing to turn some of his artwork into NFTs that will be released later this month, and he did sound eager about taking a call from Parton if something like that were to really materialize.

Carrey reprises his role as Dr. Robotnik in “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” opening next week, but he’s got no other projects immediately in the pipeline.

Check out Jim Carrey’s full interview above. His comments regarding retirement begin at the 3:46 mark.