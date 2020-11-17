Jimmy Kimmel identified the “Trump Stages of Grief” in “10 parts” on Monday. He had an example for each one. (Well, two for “delusion,” technically.)

The 10 stages are, in order:

Denial Anger Blame Delusion Litigation Discombobulation More Delusion Incoherence Hallucination Acceptance (Or, as Kimmel put it: “As close to it as he can possibly get”)

Right, we’re never going to get to actual the actual acceptance stage. But at least Joe Biden will get to the inauguration stage in about two months, thank goodness.

Watch the video above.

Below are the actual stages of actual grief. There are five, per Swiss-American psychiatrist Elisabeth Kübler-Ross. (Others have since added more on top of hers.)

Denial Anger Bargaining Depression Acceptance

Earlier in his Monday monologue, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host shared a supercut of Trump, who he’s dubbed “The Boss Baby,” accusing various things of being “rigged.” The edit feels like it goes on forever, because it does and it will.

He also had a pretty good joke about the (definitely and legally) outgoing president of the United States and his eldest son: “If Donald Trump gets any more embarrassing, we’re going to have to start calling him Donald Jr.”

Kimmel then shared his pretty good plan to get Trump, the election-results denier, out of the White House. The ABC late-night host’s scheme relies on fairly subtle wordplay, which English majors will appreciate.

At some point, the monologue devolved into Guillermo attempting to do a cartwheel. Yes, the wheels have fully come off at this point — both the show and our democracy.