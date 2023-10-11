Kimmel Scoffs at Trump’s Claim He Kept Israel Safe: ‘Couldn’t Even Keep Kanye Out of Mar-a-Lago’ (Video)

“Well then strap on some Kevlar and get over there, McRib Rambo,” Kimmel says

Everyone’s got thoughts about the violence and horrors happening in Israel, but on Tuesday, Jimmy Kimmel was focused primarily on disgraced former President Donald Trump’s thoughts. Specifically, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host didn’t buy the politician’s assertion that he “kept Israel safe.”

“This is from a guy who couldn’t even keep Kanye out of Mar-a-Lago,” Kimmel joked during his monologue.

“At the White House today, President Biden gave a speech forcefully condemning the evil attacks on Israel by Hamas. He confirmed that Americans are among those taken hostage, and that at least 14 Americans were killed. He has vowed to do everything in his power to bring Americans home safely,” Kimmel said.

“While the MAGA-lorian is on a full, all-caps alert!” Kimmel continued, now referring to Trump, who wrote earlier in the day: “I kept Israel safe! Nobody else will, nobody else can, and I know all of the players!”

Read Next
Chris Hayes Worries Unquestioned US Support of Israel May Cause 'Incredible Amounts of Misery' for Gaza's Civilians (Video)

“Well then strap on some Kevlar and get over there, McRib Rambo!” Kimmel said in response. “Trump would like us to believe that his mere presence would’ve kept Hamas out of Israel and Russia out of Ukraine.”

“It’s pretty clear that at this point, he’s got no connection to reality at all,” Kimmel continued. “All he can see is perfect phone calls and unfair witch hunts; elections he won, and wars he would have prevented. You know, we could build a little oval office in a mental institution and put him in there. Tell him he’s been reinstated as president. He’d be perfectly content. Drawing on weather maps, pushing that little Diet Coke red button. He’d be happy, we’d be happy — let’s get it done! I mean, come on already,” Kimmel urged.

You can watch the entire monologue at the top of the page now.

Thierry Breton, Elon Musk
Read Next
EU Official Accuses Elon Musk of 'False and Misleading' X Posts About Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Ross A. Lincoln

Ross joined TheWrap as a news editor in 2017; he was previously associate editor at Deadline from 2015-2017, and before that comics editor at The Escapist, and features editor at Game Front. As a writer, in addition to TheWrap his bylines can be found at Deadline, Box Office, The Los Angeles Times, LA Weekly, The…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.