Jimmy Kimmel Regifts Selena Gomez With NSFW Engagement Present | Video

Jimmy Kimmel surprised Selena Gomez with an engagement gift while she appeared on the ABC late night program on Monday — and it definitely made her blush. But apparently, it was also a regift.

Stopping by following the huge night “Emilia Pérez” had at the Golden Globes, Gomez regaled Kimmel with how her “Only Murders in the Building” co-stars congratulated her on her engagement to Benny Blanco, including how Martin Short thoroughly inspected her ring at the awards show.

As the interview eventually came to an end, Kimmel offered a parting gift, thoroughly surprising the actress.

“We didn’t wrap it, but um, it’s called the ‘Daddy Saddle,’” Kimmel explained, pulling out a box. “And you can ride around on Benny, in a very wholesome way also, I don’t want you to think anything’s being suggested here.”

Indeed, the package contained a literal saddle, with a picture on the box showing a toddler riding on the back of her father, like a horse. Of course, the entendre wasn’t lost on Gomez, who was stunned speechless at the gift and could only silently laugh while burying her face.

“Just imagine yourself here,” Kimmel said, pointing to the little girl in the photo, “and Benny right here. Just try to imagine this hair being a lot more curly. And then you on top of him! Yeah!”

As Kimmel properly handed over the box, he noticed a piece of wrapping paper that definitely was still attached to it, which he promptly ripped off.

“Yeah, that may have been a regift,” he said, as Gomez mouthed the word “what” to the audience. You can watch the full gift exchange in the video, above.