Jimmy Kimmel Regifts Selena Gomez With NSFW Engagement Present | Video

The “Emilia Pérez” actress is left speechless as she receives the “Daddy Saddle”

ABC

Jimmy Kimmel surprised Selena Gomez with an engagement gift while she appeared on the ABC late night program on Monday — and it definitely made her blush. But apparently, it was also a regift.

Stopping by following the huge night “Emilia Pérez” had at the Golden Globes, Gomez regaled Kimmel with how her “Only Murders in the Building” co-stars congratulated her on her engagement to Benny Blanco, including how Martin Short thoroughly inspected her ring at the awards show.

As the interview eventually came to an end, Kimmel offered a parting gift, thoroughly surprising the actress.

“We didn’t wrap it, but um, it’s called the ‘Daddy Saddle,’” Kimmel explained, pulling out a box. “And you can ride around on Benny, in a very wholesome way also, I don’t want you to think anything’s being suggested here.”

Indeed, the package contained a literal saddle, with a picture on the box showing a toddler riding on the back of her father, like a horse. Of course, the entendre wasn’t lost on Gomez, who was stunned speechless at the gift and could only silently laugh while burying her face.

“Just imagine yourself here,” Kimmel said, pointing to the little girl in the photo, “and Benny right here. Just try to imagine this hair being a lot more curly. And then you on top of him! Yeah!”

As Kimmel properly handed over the box, he noticed a piece of wrapping paper that definitely was still attached to it, which he promptly ripped off.

“Yeah, that may have been a regift,” he said, as Gomez mouthed the word “what” to the audience. You can watch the full gift exchange in the video, above.

Jimmy Kimmel monologue on Presiddential polling
Read Next
Jimmy Kimmel Explains Why Trump Doesn't Like Justin Trudeau | Video

Andi Ortiz

Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. Prior to joining TheWrap, Andi was an on-air radio personality and…

Comments