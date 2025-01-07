Jimmy Kimmel Explains Why Trump Doesn’t Like Justin Trudeau | Video

Following Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s resignation announcement on Monday, and Trump’s continued efforts to push for U.S. statehood for Canada, Jimmy Kimmel is pretty sure he’s figured out why the president-elect doesn’t like the PM.

During his monologue on Monday night — his first after three weeks off the air for the holidays — Kimmel poked fun at Trudeau’s press conference announcing the news, where the PM’s speech began blowing away before he even reached the podium.

“I feel like that’s a sign God wants him to stay in power, right?” Kimmel joked.

The host then reminded viewers that Trudeau visited Trump at Mar-a-Lago just last month, but Trump still suggested statehood for Canada again on Monday.

“Trump doesn’t seem to like Justin Trudeau. And you want to know why he doesn’t like Justin Trudeau? Just take a look at this moment right here,” Kimmel said, pulling up an image of Trudeau, Trump and Melania Trump.

In it, Trudeau and Melania appear to be making intense eye contact and smiling at each other, while Trump looks down and away.

“She is gazing into his eyes like he’s a Backstreet Boy in 1989,” Kimmel joked.

You can watch Jimmy Kimmel’s full monologue in the video, above.