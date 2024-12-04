Jimmy Kimmel Predicts Trump Will Buy Notre Dame Cathedral and ‘Turn It Into a Casino’ | Video

Donald Trump plans to travel to Paris for the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral, but Jimmy Kimmel is pretty sure that’s just because it’s a potential business venture.

During his monologue on Tuesday night, Kimmel poked fun at how Trump responded to initial reports five years ago that the historic church had caught fire — in case you don’t remember, he suggested “flying water tankers could be used to put it out.”

“Because, before that, nobody had thought of using water to put out a fire. That’s why he’s a genius,” Kimmel quipped.

The ABC host also took a guess at why Trump was going to the reopening, predicting he had plans for the building.

“And if all goes according to plan, he would like to buy it and turn it into a casino,” Kimmel joked.

Kimmel definitely thinks Trump will be flying solo on this trip though.

“It’s expected to be a nice, very pleasant trip for the president-elect to enjoy Paris before he takes office, and of course, for his wife Melania to enjoy wherever it is she will be this weekend,” he said.

You can watch Jimmy Kimmel’s full monologue in the video above.