Seth Meyers Jokes Trump Only Wants US Statehood for Canada Because of Their ‘Abundant Natural Supply of White People’ | Video

Donald Trump called for Canada to become part of the US as the 51st state this week, but Seth Meyers suspects that’s just because the president-elect wants less diversity in America.

During his monologue on Thursday night, Meyers mocked one of Trump’s most recent social media posts, in which Trump complained about subsidizing Canada “to the tune of over $100,000,000 a year” (a false statement), and claimed “many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st state.”

“I think Trump is just interested in Canada’s abundant natural supply of white people,” Seth Meyers joked.

The “Late Night” host also took a guess that Trump wanted something else from Canada — something the president-elect was also incorrect on.

“OK, but he’s gonna be pretty disappointed when he finds out these are The Barenaked Ladies,” Meyers joked, pulling up a photo of the band best known for their hit song “One Week” (as well as the “Big Bang Theory” theme song).

As the audience laughed, Meyers cringed ever so slightly, making fun of his own punchline.

“Sorry, that’s a real deep cut. Do you remember them? Do you remember they’re from Canada?” he said with a laugh.

You can watch Seth Meyers’s full monologue in the video above.