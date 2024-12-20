Seth Meyers Says Trump-Musk Friendship ‘Is Obviously Gonna End in Disaster’ | Video

As Elon Musk continues to prove his influence over Donald Trump, Seth Meyers is pretty certain that relationship is going to go up in flames. According to the “Late Night” host, “it’s just a question of how and when” at this point.

Meyers spent the majority of his “A Closer Look” segment on Thursday night calling out how Trump spent years claiming he doesn’t need anyone’s money and would not be influenced by wealthy donors, only to now have billionaire Musk weighing in on nearly every decision.

Many don’t expect that to go over well, as Wall Street Journal reporter Vivian Salama, explained during a recent appearance on CNN that Meyers played. She noted that “Donald Trump typically likes to kind of be his own spokesman,” so “tt’ll be interesting to see how this plays out.”

“Oh, it’ll definitely be interesting. The same way it would be interesting to put a leopard in the gorilla enclosure at a zoo,” Meyers quipped. “‘Oh, I wonder what’ll happen! They’ll probably be friends.’ This is obviously gonna end in disaster, it’s just a question of how and when.”

The NBC host zeroed in on the potential government shutdown that is looming, which has been spurred on by Musk posting on social media encouraging congress to vote against a deal they had already worked out that would prevent it.

“Shoutout to the billionaire’s ‘shut it all down on the holidays’ energy,” Meyers sniped. “This is like if ‘A Christmas Carol’ ended with Scrooge kicking in Bob Cratchit’s door screaming ‘Give me that f—ing turkey! Also I want the boy’s cane!’”

You can watch Seth Meyers’s full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.