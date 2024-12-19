Seth Meyers Mocks Nancy Mace for Sounding ‘Like a Whole Rack of Supermarket Tabloids’ With Drone Theories | Video

Congresswoman Nancy Mace has a whole slew of theories about the drones spotted over New Jersey, and Seth Meyers couldn’t help but laugh at her for each of them on Wednesday night, joking that she sounds like every magazine tabloid possible.

During an interview this week, Mace suggested that the drones could be alien technology, but that if they aren’t, it’s still just as worrisome.

“My concern is if it’s not craft from outer space, because I think that has to be on the table, that has to be an option, is it our technology?” Mace posed. “Or is it Russia, or Iran, or China? Are they looking for radiation? Are they looking for a missing nuclear warhead?”

With such an extensive list of theories, Meyers joked that it was like reading the covers of a bunch of magazines.

“Oh my God, in one clip she managed to sound like a whole rack of supermarket tabloids,” he cracked. “Is it aliens? Is it Russia and China? Are Brad and Jen getting back together?”

Looking at each theory individually though, Meyers argued that the possibility of the drones being alien technology wasn’t even the funniest one on the list.

“Somehow the suggestion that it’s aliens is not even the craziest part of that clip. You think Russia or China lost a nuclear warhead and it’s in New Jersey?” he mocked. “Did they lose it in a poker game in Atlantic City? Is that why Putin’s been walking up and down the beach with one of those metal detectors?”

You can watch Seth Meyers’s full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.