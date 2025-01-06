Justin Trudeau to Resign as Canada’s Prime Minister Once Replacement Is Picked

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday morning that he will be stepping down as PM once his replacement has been chosen through a “nationwide, competitive process.”

Trudeau shared the news in a press conference at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, further confirming he will resign as the Liberal Party leader. The Canadian Parliament will now prorogue until March 24.

“I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister, after the party selects its next leader through a robust, nationwide, competitive process,” he said. “Last night, I asked the president of the Liberal Party to begin that process. This country deserves a real choice in the next election, and it has become clear to me that if I am having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election.”

Trudeau led the Liberal Party in Canada for 11 years, serving for two years before he was elected as PM. After that, he was elected to serve in three consecutive elections. But, in the most recent election in 2021, the Liberal Party lost the governing majority.

“My friends, as you all know, I’m a fighter. Every bone in my body has always told me to fight because I care deeply about Canadians. I care deeply about this country, and I will always be motivated by what is in the best interest of Canadians,” Trudeau noted. “And the fact is, despite best efforts to work through it, Parliament has been paralyzed for months after what has been the longest session of a minority Parliament in Canadian history.”

“That’s why this morning, I advised the Governor General that we need a new session of parliament. She has granted this request, and the House will now be prorogued until March 24 over the holidays,” he continued. “I’ve also had a chance to reflect and have had long talks with my family about our future. Throughout the course of my career, any success I have personally achieved has been because of their support and with their encouragement.”

According to polls in the country, the Liberal Party is expected to lose to Conservatives in the next election, which must be held by Oct. 20 of this year.

The North American political update comes the same day that the U.S. Congress is set to certify President-elect Donald Trump’s win over Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of Inauguration Day.