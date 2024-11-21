Stephen Colbert Celebrates Biden’s Birthday With No Cake: ‘Nancy Pelosi Insisted You Sacrifice It for the Good of Democracy’ | Video

President Biden celebrated his 82nd birthday on Wednesday, so Stephen Colbert got him a cake. Well, he tried to at least. The CBS late night host joked that Nancy Pelosi shut the idea down.

The attempted celebration came right at the top of Colbert’s monologue, as he noted that Wednesday was a big day “for a very special boy down in Washington D.C.” The moment earned a huge cheer from the audience, prompting proper wishes from the host.

“Happy Birthday Joe! We got you a cake, but Nancy Pelosi insisted you sacrifice it for the good of democracy,” he joked, holding up an empty plate with number candles on it.

Colbert also pointed out that this year would be President Biden’s last birthday in the White House, before putting on his aviators to impersonate what he figured Biden was doing all day.

“That’s right, I’m birthday bucket listing, folks!” he joked. “I’m gonna skinny dip in the reflection pool, streak through the rose garden, then head up to the Lincoln bedroom for Jill’s annual physical! No, it’s my physical, nothing sexy, she just takes my pulse and holds a mirror under my nose. Come on, proof of life! Fog it up!”

Colbert also poked fun at Biden’s recent trip to the Amazon rainforest, particularly his exit, in which he just sort of wandered off into the forest away from cameras.

You can watch Stephen Colbert’s monologue in the video above.