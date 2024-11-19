Stephen Colbert Says Trump Committed His Worst Crime Yet With Certain Piece of McDonald’s Photo | Video

Like other late night hosts, Stephen Colbert was pretty amused by Donald Trump’s latest photo-op, in which he posed with members of his cabinet on a plane while sharing a McDonald’s meal with them. But Colbert is also pretty sure Trump committed his worst crime yet with that meal.

During his monologue on Monday night, the CBS host ran down exactly what Trump order, noting that it wasn’t a surprise because he’s the “commander-in-beef.” The order was apparently “the largest of all the meal deals,” comprised of a Big Mac, fries, Fanta and a filet-o-fish.

“Look, I know Trump has been accused and found guilty of many crimes. But certainly none worse than ‘Brings filet-o-fish on a plane,’” Colbert quipped. “Why don’t you just microwave it?”

Colbert was particularly surprised to see HHS secretary nominee RFK Jr. in the photo of “The mile high fry club,” considering he criticized Trump’s eating habits as recently as one week ago. According to RFK Jr., the food Trump eats is “poison.”

At that, Colbert sang the McDonald’s jingle, but in place of “I’m lovin’ it,” he supplied “You asked for this” — along with his middle finger.

You can watch Stephen Colbert’s full monologue in the video above.