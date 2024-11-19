Seth Meyers Loves That Trump ‘Hazed’ RFK Jr. With McDonald’s Photo Op: ‘That Right There Is a F–ing Grimace’ | Video

As Donald Trump’s next cabinet starts to take shape, he and some of the people he’s chosen — including RFK Jr. — posed for a photo on his plane of a team McDonald’s feast. And that really amused Seth Meyers, who called it a form of hazing for the next HHS secretary.

As Meyers pointed out, RFK Jr. has long bragged about only eating healthy foods, and taking great care when it comes to what he puts in his body. So there was certainly an abundance of irony in him being part of that meal, and letting there be photo evidence of it.

“I love that they essentially hazed RFK Jr, who rails against processed food and has called fast food poison, by not only making him eat McDonald’s, but forcing him to take a picture while doing it,” Meyers said.

“I mean, look at that face,” he continued. “You know that’s McDonald’s, because that right there is a f—ing grimace.”

Meyers also joked that the “hazing didn’t stop” at just forcing RFK Jr. to eat the fast food.

“After this, Trump made everyone do shots, but RFK Jr.’s was the measles vaccine,” he quipped.

Jokes aside, the “Late Night” host did think the photo was a pretty good representation of the entire concept of Trump’s presidency.

“I don’t want to get distracted, but this picture really is such a perfect encapsulation of the Trump presidency,” he said. “The President-elect, hanging out with the Speaker of the House, and the richest man alive, and an anti science crank on a private plane.”