Seth Meyers Fully Supports Trump’s Wish to Be a ‘Whale Psychiatrist’: ‘Follow That Dream’ | Video

During his appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast, Donald Trump opined that he’d really love to be “a whale psychiatrist” — and Seth Meyers supports that dream fully.

Yes, this is a real thing Trump actually said. While going off on his tangent about windmills somehow killing whales yet again Trump noted that it “drives them crazy” and said “You know what it is? I want to be a whale psychiatrist.”

And though the “Late Night” crowd cracked up at the clip, the host had nothing but encouragement.

“My man, go for it. Follow your dreams,” Meyers said earnestly. “Follow that dream. Because if you would drop out, I would make that trade right now.”

“I always said Tony Soprano and Doctor Melfi was the best therapy ever on TV, but if Trump was sitting across from a beluga whale on a couch, I would watch the s–t out of that,” he continued.

Encouraging Trump to become a marine psychologist — that just seems like the more “official” title, right? — isn’t the first time Meyers has offered an alternative for the presidential hopeful. Previously, he’s begged Trump to just start a podcast.

As the host reiterated during Wednesday night’s “A Closer Look,” he doesn’t even think Trump wants to be president, he just likes campaigning.

“I have no doubt that if we could appoint him to a completely powerless position called ‘Campaigner in Chief,’ and just let him go from state to state sleepily rambling to half-filled basketball arenas about Hannibal Lecter, and toilets that don’t flush, and windmills killing birds, our long national nightmare would be over.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.