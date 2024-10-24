Seth Meyers Begs Trump to Get a Podcast: ‘I Will Listen to It Wherever I Get my Podcasts’ | Video

If it means Donald Trump will drop out of the presidential race, Seth Meyers is more than happy to listen to him host a podcast. In fact, the NBC host begged for that alternative.

As part of his”A Closer Look” segment Wednesday night, Meyers poked fun at Trump’s latest campaign stops, including a publicity stunt serving people at McDonald’s, his on-stage dance party and, most recently, appearing on WWE star the Undertaker’s podcast.

While there, Trump took the opportunity to ask the wrestler a barrage of questions about wrestling, rather than answer political questions him.

“Give Trump a podcast,” Meyers begged after watching a clip of the interview. “Just give him a podcast so he drops out, and I will listen to it, and I mean this, I will listen to it wherever I get my podcasts.”

“I’ve never seen him more engaged in my life,” he continued. “The Undertaker is the one who keeps trying to bring it back to politics, and Trump’s the one who wants to keep talking about wrestling!”

The late night host was particularly amused by the fact that Trump repeatedly asked about head trauma and violence. But more than anything, Meyers was stuck on how bored Trump typically looks when it comes to political matter.

“Trump was never this interested in anything when he was president. I’ve watched him stand in the background at pandemic briefings while scientists talked about pathogens, and just fully space out, swaying back and forth like a drunk guy on a dinner cruise,” Meyers joked.

“I’ve seen him in actual cabinet meetings with government leaders, where he’s clearly spaced out, has no idea what’s going on. He’s got that vacant stare on his face like he’s thinking, ‘I wonder what the Undertaker is up to.’”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” in the video above.