Seth Meyers Mocks Trump’s ‘Purge’-like Pitch After He ‘Loses His S–‘ Over Flies at Rallies | Video

Donald Trump was briefly derailed during a campaign stop over the weekend — because of a fly. Naturally, “Late Night” host Seth Meyers had a good laugh at that on Monday night, especially considering Trump floated the idea of a “Purge”-like day for police the next day.

During a rally on Saturday, Trump was telling a story about a hat before he was distracted. “Oh, there’s a fly. Oh, I wonder where the fly came from. See, two years ago, I wouldn’t have had a fly up here!” he told the audience angrily.

That part confused Meyers, because obviously, Trump was still not president two years ago. But what confused the NBC host more was the implication that the fly was there for nefarious or suspicious reasons.

“Did he hear someone say the CIA’s been bugging him, and think that’s what they meant?” Meyers wondered.

The host then zeroed in on Trump’s pitch from a rally the next day, in which he suggested police be allowed to be exceedingly violent for “one real rough, nasty day” in order to curb crime, similar to the movie “The Purge” (the premise of the film being that, for one day, all crime is legal).

“I like when Trump plays tough. This guy wants to unleash the purge on the country, but if he sees a fly buzz by, he loses his s–t,” Meyers joked. “How would Trump even handle a situation like the purge?”

Of course, the host had an idea. So, putting on his Trump impression, he acted it out.

“Don’t worry everyone, the panic room is completely secure. We’ll be safe from the purge as long as we keep the door closed. Oh god, there’s a fly in here,” Meyers mimicked. “I hate flies! Let’s just open the door real quick and get the fly out. I don’t think that’ll backfire at all. Real quick, just like boop boop.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’s full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.