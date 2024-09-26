Seth Meyers Panics When He Realizes ‘Trump and I Are the Same’: ‘Oh F–!’

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers had a minor panic attack on Wednesday night, when he came to the realization that he and Donald Trump are actually “the same.” But don’t worry, it was shortlived.

To kick off his “A Closer Look” segment, Meyers poked fun at Trump for recently getting “introspective” and admitting that he really doesn’t like it when people don’t like him. The presidential hopeful and convicted felon dubbed that trait a “personality defect,” but Meyers was quick to push back on that idea.

“It’s not unusual to want people to like you,” Meyers said. “I mean, some of us even choose careers where we forego building real bonds with the people closest to us, so we can sit in a room full of strangers every night hoping to entertain them — oh, Trump and I are the same!”

At that, Meyers himself had a moment of introspection and panic, before moving right along. “Oh, sh–. Well, too late to change now,” he said.

Meyers also poked fun at Trump for working this out in front of a crowd, turning his rallies into “an individual therapy session.”

“That would explain the new signs at his rallies, ‘And how does that make you feel?’” Meyers joked.” Can’t wait to see the questions at his next town hall. ‘Hi, Mr. Trump. My name’s Dr. Ziegler. I have a two-part question: what would you do about inflation and how would you feel about starting on 20 milligrams of Prozac?”

That said, Meyers was also impressed at Trump’s near-breakthrough — albeit skeptically so.

“Is Donald Trump becoming introspective? I didn’t think it was possible, but he seems to be engaging in some actual self-reflection,” Meyers said. “Did a coconut fall on his head and change his entire personality?”

You can watch the full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.