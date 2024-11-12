Stephen Colbert Recommends Alternative to Anger After Trump Reelection: Denial | Video

Since Donald Trump was reelected last week, business for rage rooms across the country have increased, Stephen Colbert reported on Monday night. But, the CBS host offered a cheaper alternative: denial.

Of course, Colbert had other advice before going straight to denial. First, he offered up another cheaper option, suggesting those looking for a rage room could just kind of DIY the situation.

“Here’s a little pro tip: if you want to save some money, I’ve recently discovered that any room can be a rage room,” he joked.

The host also detailed just how big the spike in business has been, citing a report that one rage room in Washington D.C. jumped from an average of seven to nine reservations per night, all the way up to having 26 reservations on the Saturday after the election.

“But if you can’t get a reservation to get out your anger, may I recommend something called denial?” Colbert joked. “Now I’ve heard it’s great. I wouldn’t know, because I’m fine, actually we’re all fine here, isn’t that right Caroline?”

Caroline is one of Colbert’s writers, who he brought on stage to “celebrate” Trump’s new chief of staff Susie Wiles, who is setting a milestone as the first ever female chief of staff.

“Girl power,” Caroline responded dejectedly, before turning and just walking off the stage.

You can watch Stephen Colbert’s monologue in the video above.