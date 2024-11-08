Stephen Colbert Envies Escaped Monkeys Who Went ‘Off the Grid’ in South Carolina – and Express It With ‘Little Mermaid’ Parody | Video

Forty-three monkeys escaped a research facility in South Carolina on Thursday, avoiding capture still as of this writing. That not only impressed “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert, but filled him with envy to the point of creating a parody song for them.

Sure, the CBS host had a laugh at the situation, and encouraged residents to follow police advice and lock their doors — but he also encouraged them to leave their doorbell cameras on, just in case one of the primates showed up at their front door and did something funny.

“For now, these monkeys are gone. They’re off the grid, leaving their troubles behind,” he said. “To that, I have only one thing to say.”

The host then turned to one of his secondary cameras, which had a digital frame of monkeys added, and began singing.

“I wanna be where the monkeys are,” Colbert sang to the tune of “Part of Your World” from “The Little Mermaid.”

“I wanna see them spreading rabies! Biting a poodle with — what’s the word? Teeth!” he continued. “Out where they screech, out where they fling, 43 monkeys doin’ their thing! Scampering free, ooo ooo eee eee, feces they huuuuuurled.”

You can watch Colbert’s full monologue in the video above.