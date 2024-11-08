Stephen Colbert Envies Escaped Monkeys Who Went ‘Off the Grid’ in South Carolina – and Express It With ‘Little Mermaid’ Parody | Video

“I wanna be where the monkeys are,” the CBS host sings

CBS

Forty-three monkeys escaped a research facility in South Carolina on Thursday, avoiding capture still as of this writing. That not only impressed “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert, but filled him with envy to the point of creating a parody song for them.

Sure, the CBS host had a laugh at the situation, and encouraged residents to follow police advice and lock their doors — but he also encouraged them to leave their doorbell cameras on, just in case one of the primates showed up at their front door and did something funny.

“For now, these monkeys are gone. They’re off the grid, leaving their troubles behind,” he said. “To that, I have only one thing to say.”

The host then turned to one of his secondary cameras, which had a digital frame of monkeys added, and began singing.

“I wanna be where the monkeys are,” Colbert sang to the tune of “Part of Your World” from “The Little Mermaid.”

“I wanna see them spreading rabies! Biting a poodle with — what’s the word? Teeth!” he continued. “Out where they screech, out where they fling, 43 monkeys doin’ their thing! Scampering free, ooo ooo eee eee, feces they huuuuuurled.”

You can watch Colbert’s full monologue in the video above.

Stephen Colbert comments after Trump victory
Read Next
Stephen Colbert Says What 'We Most Want' Is 'to Be Not Alone' Following Trump Victory | Video

Andi Ortiz

Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. Prior to joining TheWrap, Andi was an on-air radio personality and…

Comments