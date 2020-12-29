Joe Clark, ‘Lean on Me’ High School Principal, Dies at 82

Joe Clark, the New Jersey high school principal who was the subject of the 1989 biopic “Lean on Me,” died on Tuesday, his family announced. He was 82.

Clark passed away at his home in Gainesville, Florida after a long battle with illness, his family added.

His “uncompromising disciplinary methods,” as his family put it, at New Jersey’s Eastside High School inspired the 1989 film “Lean on Me,” starring Morgan Freeman as Clark. Freeman on the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Motion Picture for the role.

Joe Clark was predeceased by his wife Gloria and left behind his children, Joetta, Hazel, and JJ, and grandchildren, Talitha, Jorell, and Hazel.

More to come …