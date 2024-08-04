‘Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats’ Review: Netflix Special Relies on Same Old COVID and Gay Jokes

“I believe in freedom and I believe in love. But I also believe in crazy people.”

Comedian Joe Rogan has worn many hats in his lengthy career. A leading pioneer in the podcast space with the interview show, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Rogan has long been known for his multi-layered work as an actor, reality game show host and UFC color commentator. However, Rogan cut his teeth in standup comedy, which he returned to in full force with the Netflix special “Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats,” which aired live on the streamer this evening.

Six years after his previous standup special, “Joe Rogan: Strange Times,” this newest iteration of the controversial comedian’s work was unwilling to hold back any punches. “Burn the Boats” began with a series of live, pre-show entertainment music counting the event down, including songs by Blues Saraceno and a random assortment of guitar-heavy acts. When the show started, however, things kicked into high gear almost immediately.

Set against the backdrop of the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio, Texas, Rogan took to the stage to thunderous applause and even louder cheers from what appeared to be adoring fans. This was Texas after all, Rogan’s new home state after he moved from California during the pandemic, taking his popular podcast with him. It was a warm welcome for an outspoken man unafraid to let the world know his opinions on various topics, the least of which concerned the COVID pandemic, which was front and center during this special.

Rogan started his set by talking about his love for his adopted home state, including his appreciation for gas station/tourist attraction Buc-ees. The comedian immediately made fun of Joe Biden’s age and the ridiculous obsession Americans have with UFOs and aliens. Barely five minutes in, Rogan reminded his eager audience that he used to host “Fear Factor” and how amazed he was with NBC’s willingness to make its contestants drink donkey sperm.

It just went in many directions from there.

Joe Rogan at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio, Texas. (Troy Conrad/Netflix)

“We lost a lot of people during COVID and most of them are still alive,” Joe Rogan quipped at one point. He then went into a rant about the dangers of getting caught masturbating and how he believes Pizzagate, the debunked conspiracy theory that involved Hillary Clinton and a pedophile ring run out of a pizza joint in Washington, DC, was, in fact, real. A marijuana advocate, the jeans-clad comic verbalized his enthusiasm for being high in airports.

The bulk of “Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats” dealt heavily with expected political topics, ranging from woke culture to China to Rogan’s views on the COVID pandemic and the current state of American affairs. Though his talking points might be complicated from both the left and the right perspective, Rogan wasn’t afraid to let his thoughts be known in a comfortable setting. Referring to Texas as “The land of the free,” he pontificated about how he enjoys calling himself a “professional shit-talker” who others shouldn’t take advice from.

At the core of this new live standup special is Joe Rogan’s desire for others to understand how much he wants to be a good person. He believes that most people’s goal is to be a good person, even when many of us disagree on fundamental topics. However, Rogan fashioned himself as a conduit for anger, especially regarding the pandemic he’s been complaining about for the better part of four years, seemingly sweating all over the stage under the hot lights of the Majestic Theatre.

A hallmark of “Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats” concerned the former “NewsRadio” actor grumbling about COVID restrictions and, even if he professes to be in favor of gay rights, wanting so badly to use the f-word without repercussions. “I think about gay men the way I think about mountain lions…I’m glad they’re real, but I don’t want to be surrounded by them,” Rogan yelled. He then went on a rant about his past usage of the N-word and many other terms people deem to be offensive.

Unapologetically, Joe Rogan stepped onto a stage to vent about what he’s dreamed about saying to a large live audience since COVID became a mainstay in the current state. The San Antonio audience ate up everything the comic howled about for over 60 minutes, though Netflix audiences might feel different. If you know Rogan, you know exactly what you’re getting with this special … even if the special’s title might need to be clarified for those not familiar with the idiom it offers.

If you’re new to his humor, you might want to brush up on his past comments before wading into this stand-up.

“Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats” is now streaming on Netflix.