Joe Rogan to Release His First Comedy Special in 6 Years on Netflix

Joe Rogan is returning to the world of standup comedy with his first special in six years. “Burn the Boats” will premiere exclusively on Netflix on Aug. 3 at 10 p.m. ET.

This will mark Rogan’s third standup special with Netflix as well as his first one to be recorded live. His previous Netflix specials include 2018’s “Joe Rogan: Strange Times” and 2016’s “Joe Rogan: Triggered.”

Directed by Anthony Giordano, “Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats” will film live from the Majestic Theater in San Antonio, Texas. In addition to Rogan, Jeff Sussman, Chandra Keyes, Anthony Giordano and Brady Nasfell serve as the special’s executive producers.

Over his 30-year career as a standup comedian, Rogan has recorded six comedy specials counting “Burn the Boats.” His first was 2007’s “Joe Rogan Live,” which was released via DVD and was followed by the CD and DVD release of 2009’s “Talking Monkeys in Space.” Rogan then released his third special, 2012’s “Live from the Tabernacle,” via his website. That was followed by his first and only special with Comedy Central, 2014’s “Rocky Mountain High,” and his partnership with Netflix.

Despite his roots in standup as well as providing commentary for the UFC and hosting “Fear Factor,” Rogan is best known for his massively successful interview podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience.” In March of 2024, Bloomberg reported that the podcast had 14.5 million followers on Spotify alone. To put that into perspective, that’s almost three times more followers than the next most followed podcast, “TED Talks Daily.” The program debuted in 2009 and has over 2,000 episodes, each of which runs between two and three hours.

“Burn the Boats” continues Netflix’s reign as the leader in the comedy space. The streamer’s other buzzy live specials include “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage” as well as the 2024 Netflix is a Joke live shows “The Roast of Tom Brady,” “Katt Williams: Woke Foke” and “John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A.”