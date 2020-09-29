Joey King to Star in Netflix’s Adaptation of Best-Selling Dystopian Novel ‘Uglies’

Joey King is set to star in Netflix’s adaptation of the best-selling dystopian novel “Uglies,” an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

McG, whose recent films debuted on Netflix, like “The Babysitter,” “The Babysitter: Killer Queen” and “Rim of the World,” will direct. Krista Vernoff will adapt the script from Scott Westerfeld’s novel.

“Uglies” is set in a world where people get a compulsory operation at 16 that wipes out all physical differences, conforming everyone to one standard of beauty.

King, who was a fan of the young adult book series, will executive produce alongside Jamie King and Westerfeld. John Davis and Jordan Davis will produce for Davis Entertainment Company, alongside Robyn Mesinger for Anonymous Content, Dan Spilo for Industry Entertainment, and McG and Mary Viola for Wonderland.

King most recently starred in the Hulu limited series “The Act,” which earned her an Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG nomination, as well as the Netflix romantic comedy “The Kissing Booth 2,” on which she also served as an executive producer.

Next, she will star in Blumhouse’s “The Lie” opposite Peter Sarsgaard, and alongside Brad Pitt in Sony’s “Bullet Train” as well as the limited series “A Spark of Light.” She will also produce and star in “The In Between” for Paramount.

King is represented by UTA, Industry Entertainment and ID Public Relations. McG is repped by WME.

