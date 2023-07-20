John Boyega’s least favorite “Star Wars” film that he was in? Rian Johnson’s “The Last Jedi” from 2017, he told “Hot Ones” in a video released Wednesday.

“Rank the three ‘Star Wars’ films you were in from best to worst,” Boyega reads from the cue card before responding: “Hell yeah, I’ll do it!”

“‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ is most definitely the best,” said the actor, who played Stormtrooper-turned-rebel Finn in the cinematic trilogy that kicked off in 2015.

“Second, for me, comes Episode 9 [‘The Rise of Skywalker’]. The worst, in the most respectful sense, is Episode 8 [‘The Last Jedi’]. “But they’re all lovely,” he added after giving a significant side-eye glance.

What is @johnboyega’s LEAST favorite Star Wars movie? In this episode of #TruthOrDabRapidFire, @johnboyega has two simple choices: tell the truth… or suffer the wrath of THE LAST DAB 🥵 ❤️‍🔥



**This episode was filmed before the SAG-AFTRA strike. pic.twitter.com/CwZFbEcNvv — First We Feast (@firstwefeast) July 19, 2023

Boyega’s issues with the Lucasfilm franchise are well-documented. As he told GQ in 2020, “What I would say to Disney is do not bring out a Black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are and then have them pushed to the side. It’s not good. I’ll say it straight up.”

He and costar Kelly Marie Tran, who played fellow rebel fighter Rose Tico, have previously discussed feeling sidelined in the films. Tran was so harassed online that she deleted her social media accounts, later penning an essay for the New York Times about how rabid fans had made her feel she didn’t belong in the beloved sci-fi films.

Boyega, who got his first big break with 2011’s alien-fighting indie “Attack the Block,” also admitted during the segment that he believes UFOs are real. “Didn’t the Pentagon or the American government confirm that there are factually UFOs?” he asked. “They did say we don’t know if there are any biological beings in there, but c’mon now, who’s flying them?”

Boyega previously appeared on “Hot Ones” in 2019, in which he revealed that his parents liked “Pacific Rim: Uprising” more than his “Star Wars” trilogy.

The actor, who also starred as King Ghezo in “The Woman King,” stars with Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris in the new Netflix sci-fi comedy “They Cloned Tyrone.”