When will “They Cloned Tyrone” be on Netflix??

What happens when a pimp, a sex worker and a hustler come together? They encounter a series of strange events that take them down a journey to unlocking the government’s insidious plans to hypnotize and control a community of people.

“They Cloned Tyrone” welcomes watchers to The Glen, a normal, everyday neighborhood where its predominately Black residents live out their lives shopping, going to church and enjoying the fruits of their labor.

However, beneath the surface, but right in front of their eyes, the government is executing a plot that has a mission to keep the community in an endless cycle of unhealthy behavior that ultimately blocks them from mental and financial wellness.

“They Cloned Tyrone” is written by Juel Taylor and his writing partner Tony Rettenmaier, with Taylor sitting in the director’s chair for what is now his feature directorial debut.

Here’s everything you need to know about “They Cloned Tyrone.”

When does “They Cloned Tyrone” come out?

“They Cloned Tyrone” comes out in select theaters on Friday, July 14, and will be streaming globally on Netflix at 12 a.m. PST. on Friday July 21.

What is “They Cloned Tyrone” about?

Per a longline for “They Cloned Tyrone,” the film centers on a “series of eerie events” that “thrusts an unlikely trio onto the trail of nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper.”

Who is in the “They Cloned Tyrone” cast?

The cast of “They Cloned Tyrone” includes John Bodega, who plays Fontaine; Jamie Foxx, who plays Slick Charles; Teyonah Harris, who plays Yo-Yo and J. Alphonse Nicholson, who plays Issac. Other cast members include David Alan Grier, Kiefer Sutherland, Tamberla Perry and Eric Robinson Jr.

Who made “They Cloned Tyrone”?

Juel Taylor directed “They Cloned Tyrone,” and this film marks his feature film directorial debut. Taylor and his writing partner Tony Rettenmaier wrote the film.

Watch the official trailer of “They Cloned Tyrone” below.