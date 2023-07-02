Here’s What’s New on Netflix in July 2023

Netflix will add plenty of action films and summer classics in the month of July. From “Bridesmaids” to “Jumanji” (1995) and “Kick-Ass,” the streamer’s selection kicks off the beginning of the month with options for many. “Star Trek” fans will have some films to choose from, as will fans of “The Karate Kid.” Anime fans can look forward to “One Piece,” “Baki Hanma: Season 2: The Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga,” “BASTARD!! – Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy -: Season 2,” “My Happy Marriage” and “Record of Ragnarok” Season 2 Episodes 11-15.

Those looking for new Netflix originals can check out the “WHAM!” documentary,” “Gold Brick” and “The Out-Laws” starring Adam Devine, Pierce Brosnan, Nina Dobrev, Ellen Barkin and Poorna Jagannathan. “They Cloned Tyrone,” “Happiness for Beginners” and “Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie” provide very different plots and adventures. And library favorites arriving to streaming range from “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” to “Ride Along” to “Titanic.”

Returning shows include “The Witcher,” “Sweet Magnolias,” “Too Hot to Handle,” “The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem” and “The Lincoln Lawyer.”

Read on for a list of all things new on Netflix in July 2023:

July 1

Bridesmaids

The Huntsman: Winter’s War

Jumanji (1995)

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kick-Ass

Liar Liar

ONE PIECE: Thriller Bark

ONE PIECE: TV Original 2

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Prom Night

Ray

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Snow White & the Huntsman

The Squid and the Whale

Star Trek

Star Trek Into Darkness

The Sweetest Thing

Titanic

Uncle Buck

Warm Bodies

July 2

“Little Angle: Volume 3”

“Unkown: The Lost Pyramid”

July 4

“The King Who Never Was”

“Tom Segura: Sledgehammer”

July 5

“Back to 15” Season 2

“My Happy Marriage”

“WHAM!”

July 6

“Deep Fake Love”

“Gold Brick”

“The Lincoln Lawyer” Season 2 Part 1

“Wake Up, Carlo!”

July 7

“Fatal Seduction”

“Hack My Home”

“The Out-Laws”

“Seasons”

July 10

“Captain Underpants: The First Epuc Movie”

“Storybots: Answer Time” Season 2

“Unkown: Killer Robots”

July 11

“Nineteen to Twenty”

July 12

“Mr. Car and the Knights Templar”

“Quarterback”

“Record of Ragnarok” Season 2 Episodes 11-15

“Sugar Rush: The Baking Point”

July 13

“Burn the House Down”

“Devil’s Advocate:

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“Sonic Prime” Season 2

“Survival of the Thickest”

July 14

“The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem” Sason 2

“Bird Box Barcelona”

“Five Star Chef”

“Love Tactics 2”

“Too Hot to Handle” Season 5

July 15

“Country Queen”

“Morphle 3D” Season 1

“My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale” Season 1

July 16

“Ride Along”

July 17

“Unknown: Cave of Bones”

July 19

“The (Almost) Legends”

“The Deepest Breath”

July 20

“Supa Team 4”

“Sweet Magnolias” Season 3

July 21

“Extreme Makeover: Home Edition:

July 22

“They Cloned Tyrone”

July 24

“Big Eyes”

“Dew Drop Diaries”

“Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine”

July 25

“Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts”

“Sintonia” Season 4

July 26

“Baki Hanma Season 2: The Tale of Pickle & the Pickle War Saga”

“The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals” Season 7

“Missing: The Lucie Blackmann Case”

July 27

“Happiness for Beginners”

“The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders”

“Paradise”

“Today We’ll Talk About That Day”

“The Witcher” Season 3 Volume 2

July 28

“A Perfect Story”

“Captain Fall”

“D.P.” Season 2

“Hidden Strike”

“How to Become a Cult Leader”

“Miracukous Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie”

“The Tailor” Season 2

July 29

“”The Uncanny Counter” Season 2

July 30