50 years ago at the Oscars, a naked man crashed the stage to go streaking. And, on Sunday night, it nearly happened again — but John Cena was simply too shy.

In setting up the category of Best Costume Design, host Jimmy Kimmel reminded the audience of the streaking incident, and pointedly joked, “Can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today?” When nothing happened, Kimmel repeated himself louder, and John Cena’s head poked up from one of the stage wings.

Calling Kimmel over, Cena — who was clearly shirtless — anxiously explained that he didn’t want to do the streaking bit anymore.

“You should feel shame right now for suggesting such a tasteless idea,” he scolded, as Kimmel pushed for him to do it.

When Kimmel fired back that Cena wrestles naked, the “Argylle” and “Barbie” star was quick to bite back, “Dude I don’t wrestle naked, I wrestle in jorts!” (Kimmel immediately argued that jorts — slang for jean shorts — are actually worse).

Cena stood his ground, causing Kimmel to “angrily” exit the stage, and leaving the actor to present the Best Costume category.

But, it turns out Cena was actually almost fully nude, using the card with the winner’s name on it to cover his, uh, area.

As the pre-recorded list of names finished and the camera panned back to Cena, Kimmel was back on-stage, having wrapped Cena in what appeared to be a curtain.

You can watch the moment from the Oscars in the video above.