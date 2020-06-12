John Legend will host a Father’s Day variety special for ABC, the network announced Friday.

Titled “John Legend and Family: A Bigger Love Father’s Day,” the one-hour special is described as “a tribute to fathers everywhere” and will blend live musical performances from Legend’s upcoming album with games and appearances from his family and other celebrity guests.

Guests who will appear on the program include Anthony Anderson, Ike Barinholtz, Common, Michael Ealy, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jim Gaffigan, Tony Gonzalez, Lil Rel Howery, Taran Killam, Ne-Yo, Shaquille O’Neal, Patton Oswalt, Scottie Pippen, Ahmad Rashad, Andy Roddick, Deion Sanders, Marlon Wayans, Stevie Wonder and Roy Wood Jr.

The special will air on ABC Sunday, June 21, at 8/7c.

“Some of us may wonder if it’s okay to laugh right now,” Legend said in a statement. “But music and humor have always lifted our spirits during tough times. This special celebrates love and the connection to the ones you care about most. I hope it brings joy and laughter into everyone’s homes this Father’s Day.”

“Now, more than ever, is a time to celebrate family and togetherness,” added ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke. “John has an immeasurable talent, and we know he will entertain and unite families far and wide.”

“John Legend and Family: A Bigger Love Father’s Day” is produced by Done+Dusted, Get Lifted Film Co. and Friends At Work. John Legend, Mike Jackson, Ty Stiklorius, Katy Mullan, Erik Flannigan, Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahuddin are executive producers.