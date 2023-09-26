John Mulaney Will End 2023 With an 18-Stop National Tour

John Mulaney will wrap up 2023 with an 18-stop national tour of new stand-up material.

Per a Live Nation announcement Tuesday, the Emmy-winning comedian’s new tour, “John Mulaney in Concert,” will kick off Nov. 2 in Kingston, New York, and end with a New Year’s Eve show in Phoenix, Arizona.

Additional stops in the tour include outings in Ohio, Louisiana, Florida and Georgia. Full schedule below:

Nov. 2 – Kingston, New York – Ulster Performing Arts Center*

Nov. 4 – Troy, New York – Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

Nov. 11 – Toledo, Ohio – Stranahan Theater

Nov. 12 – Columbus, Ohio – Palace Theatre

Nov. 16 – Columbia, South Carolina – Township Auditorium

Nov. 17 – Athens, Gerogia – The Classic Center Theater*

Nov. 18 – Macon, Georgia – Macon City Auditorium*

Nov. 19 – Savannah, Georgia – Johnny Mercer Theatre

Nov. 30 – Hanover, Maryland – The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel*

Dec. 1 – Reading, Pennsylvania – Santander Arena

Dec. 2 – Norfolk, Virginia – Chartway Arena

Dec. 3 – State College, Pennsylvania – Bryce Jordan Center

Dec. 8 – Biloxi, Mississippi – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Dec. 9 – New Orleans, Louisiana – Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts

Dec. 14 – Tampa, Florida – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Dec. 15 – Hollywood, Florida – Hard Rock Live

Dec. 21 – Rosemont, Illinois – Rosemont Theatre

Dec. 31 – Phoenix, Arizona – Arizona Financial Theatre

Tickets will become available Wednesday via the artist’s presale. Additional presales will run ahead of the general on sale beginning on Friday at 10 a.m.

Previous stand-up specials from Mulaney include this year’s twice-Emmy-nominated “Baby J,” which recounts the comedian’s experience with addiction, intervention and sobriety; “The Comeback Kid”; “Kid Gorgeous at Radio City” (for which he won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special in 2018); and “John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch,” all available on Netflix.

Additional credits include writing for “Saturday Night Live” (he’s hosted the sketch comedy series five times since leaving its staff), “Big Mouth,” Broadway’s “Oh, Hello” with Nick Kroll and “Documentary Now!”