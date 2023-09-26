John Mulaney Will End 2023 With an 18-Stop National Tour

John Mulaney will wrap up 2023 with an 18-stop national tour of new stand-up material.
Per a Live Nation announcement Tuesday, the Emmy-winning comedian’s new tour, “John Mulaney in Concert,” will kick off Nov. 2 in Kingston, New York, and end with a New Year’s Eve show in Phoenix, Arizona.
Additional stops in the tour include outings in Ohio, Louisiana, Florida and Georgia. Full schedule below:
- Nov. 2 – Kingston, New York – Ulster Performing Arts Center*
- Nov. 4 – Troy, New York – Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
- Nov. 11 – Toledo, Ohio – Stranahan Theater
- Nov. 12 – Columbus, Ohio – Palace Theatre
- Nov. 16 – Columbia, South Carolina – Township Auditorium
- Nov. 17 – Athens, Gerogia – The Classic Center Theater*
- Nov. 18 – Macon, Georgia – Macon City Auditorium*
- Nov. 19 – Savannah, Georgia – Johnny Mercer Theatre
- Nov. 30 – Hanover, Maryland – The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel*
- Dec. 1 – Reading, Pennsylvania – Santander Arena
- Dec. 2 – Norfolk, Virginia – Chartway Arena
- Dec. 3 – State College, Pennsylvania – Bryce Jordan Center
- Dec. 8 – Biloxi, Mississippi – Mississippi Coast Coliseum
- Dec. 9 – New Orleans, Louisiana – Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts
- Dec. 14 – Tampa, Florida – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
- Dec. 15 – Hollywood, Florida – Hard Rock Live
- Dec. 21 – Rosemont, Illinois – Rosemont Theatre
- Dec. 31 – Phoenix, Arizona – Arizona Financial Theatre
Tickets will become available Wednesday via the artist’s presale. Additional presales will run ahead of the general on sale beginning on Friday at 10 a.m.
Previous stand-up specials from Mulaney include this year’s twice-Emmy-nominated “Baby J,” which recounts the comedian’s experience with addiction, intervention and sobriety; “The Comeback Kid”; “Kid Gorgeous at Radio City” (for which he won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special in 2018); and “John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch,” all available on Netflix.
Additional credits include writing for “Saturday Night Live” (he’s hosted the sketch comedy series five times since leaving its staff), “Big Mouth,” Broadway’s “Oh, Hello” with Nick Kroll and “Documentary Now!”
