John Oliver once again dedicated the main segment of his show to abortion rights on Sunday night, shredding the Supreme Court for the fallout since last year’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. But the HBO host was pretty impressed by a satanic group that’s still offering abortion help, all while specifically invoking the name of the man who led Roe’s reversal.

The Satanic Temple, based out of Salem, Massachusetts, first announced back in February that they’d be opening a new reproductive health clinic in New Mexico, protecting women’s access to healthcare they want or need. The name of that particular clinic? “The Samuel Alito’s Mom’s Satanic Abortion Clinic.”

For those who don’t recall, Justice Samuel Alito wrote the court’s majority opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade in 2022.

“Incredible,” Oliver said with a grin. “Very well played. Now, is that gonna fix everything? No, of course it isn’t. But when it comes to responding to such widespread devastation, you could do a lot worse than the single best your mom joke of all time.”

The HBO host particularly delighted in the fact that Malcolm Jarry, one of the co-founders of the group, took the name one further in a press release announcing the group, saying “In 1950, Samuel Alito’s mother did not have options and look what happened.”

Speaking more seriously on the topic, Oliver once again encouraged viewers to continue voting — though he apologized for parroting that advice yet again — in support of abortion rights.

“Abortion rights are, for all the attacks on them, still wildly popular. Six states have had abortion related measures on the ballot since Dobbs, and in all six voters preserved access to abortion,” Oliver explained. “And that was even true in red states like Montana, Kansas and Kentucky. This is genuinely a case where voting can have an immediate and lasting effect.”

You can watch John Oliver’s full segment on abortion rights in the video above.