Here Are All the Songs in ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’

“Joker: Folie à Deux” is dancing into theaters today.

The highly anticipated sequel, which returns Joaquin Phoenix to the grimy world of Gotham City and adds Lady Gaga as his Harley Quinn, is a very different movie than the $1 billion-grossing original. Chiefly: it’s a musical.

You see, when Harley and Arthur Fleck feel the world is getting too crazy, they slip into an alternate reality where they are a Sonny and Cher-style singing duo. Nobody can hear them sing or see them dance, but to the two of them, that’s all they’re doing. But is it enough to permanently escape the horrors of reality, where Harley is an inmate accused of burning down an apartment building and Arthur is on trial for multiple murders?

But what songs are Arthur and Harley belting out? Well, you’ll find the full list below, along with other songs that are just on the soundtrack (we’re looking at you Billy Joel).