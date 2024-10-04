Here Are All the Songs in ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’

“Joker: Folie à Deux” is dancing into theaters today.
The highly anticipated sequel, which returns Joaquin Phoenix to the grimy world of Gotham City and adds Lady Gaga as his Harley Quinn, is a very different movie than the $1 billion-grossing original. Chiefly: it’s a musical.
You see, when Harley and Arthur Fleck feel the world is getting too crazy, they slip into an alternate reality where they are a Sonny and Cher-style singing duo. Nobody can hear them sing or see them dance, but to the two of them, that’s all they’re doing. But is it enough to permanently escape the horrors of reality, where Harley is an inmate accused of burning down an apartment building and Arthur is on trial for multiple murders?
But what songs are Arthur and Harley belting out? Well, you’ll find the full list below, along with other songs that are just on the soundtrack (we’re looking at you Billy Joel).
- “What the World Needs Now Is Love” written by Burt Bacharach and Hal David
- “Will the Circle Be Unbroken?” written by Ada R. Habershon with music by Charles H. Gabriel
- “When the Saints Go Marching In”
- “That’s Life” written by Dean Kay and Kelly Gordon
- “Get Happy” composed by Harold Arlen, with lyrics written by Ted Koehler
- “I’ve Got the World on a String” composed by Harold Arlen, with lyrics written by Ted Koehler
- “That’s Entertainment!” music written by Arthur Schwartz and lyrics by Howard Dietz
- “If My Friends Could See Me Now” music by Cy Coleman and lyrics by Dorothy Fields
- “When You’re Smiling” written by Larry Shay, Mark Fisher and Joe Goodwin
- “The Joker” by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley
- “For Once in My Life” written by Ron Miller
- “To Love Somebody” written by Barry and Robin Gibb
- “(They Long to Be) Close to You” written by Burt Bacharach and Hal David with sections of the early version written by Cathy Steeves
- “Gonna Build a Mountain” written by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley
- “Dancing in the Moonlight” written by Sherman Kelly
- “If You Go Away” an adaptation of the 1959 Jacques Brel song “Ne me quitte pas” with English lyrics by Rod McKuen
- “My Life” by Billy Joel
- “Good Morning” music by Nacio Herb Brown and lyrics by Arthur Freed
- “We Three (My Echo, My Shadow and Me)” by by Nelson Cogane, Sammy Mysels and Richard Robertson
- “Fly Me To The Moon (In Other Words)” by Bart Howard
- “Folie a Deux” by Lady Gaga
Leave a Reply