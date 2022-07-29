After Jon Stewart’s impassioned rebuke of GOP senators for withdrawing their support for a bill that would provide extended medical benefits for military veterans, he laid into Ted Cruz on Friday for presenting the bill as a “Democratic budgetary trick.”

Cruz told TMZ in a video posted Friday that he and his fellow GOP members were in favor of the PACT Act… until the spending was deemed “discretionary” instead of “mandatory.”

A ticked-off Stewart shared the TMZ video to Twitter, adding his own video response in which he called Cruz’s interpretation, “inaccurate, not true, total bulls—.”

A Message to and from Mister Senator Ted Cruz…Attorney at Law#PassthePactact pic.twitter.com/QjGRGdPmq4 — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) July 29, 2022

What Cruz described as “part of the out of control spending from the left,” Stewart said is “no trick.”

The former “Daily Show” host explained: “Everything in the government is either mandatory or discretionary spending, depending on which bucket they feel like putting it in. The whole place is basically a f—ing shell game. And he’s pretending that this is some new thing that the Democrats stuck into the bill and snuck it past one Ted Cruz. It’s no gimmick. It’s been there the whole f—ing time.”

He also insisted that “not one word” had been added to the bill since it was approved in the House with 84 to 14 votes on June 16.

“There is nothing in the bill that is not related to veteran spending,” he said in the video, adding, “Don’t take my word for it. Any a**hole on an iPhone can read it. It’s at congress.gov. This is for veterans who suffered health effects from being exposed to burn pits and other toxins. That is it.”

On Thursday, Stewart told CNN anchor Jake Tapper, “The hypocrisy is so galling, but then you get to the place where I’m at right now where it’s, ‘How do you shame the shameless?’” he said about the decision not to allow veterans to receive the extended medical coverage the PACT Act provides.