Joy Behar and Senator Ted Cruz butted heads on Monday’s episode of “The View” over a difference in opinions about certain states’ COVID responses, resulting in a heated exchange that left Behar shouting, “Deflection!”
During their exchange, Cruz ignored Behar’s question about Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s decision to reopen bars and restaurants at full capacity. Instead, he spouted off about his disapproval of New York governor Andrew Cuomo’s late-March directive to send recovering COVID patients into nursing homes.
“Yes, we should reopen, and I actually think if you look at Florida, if you look at Texas, the death rates have been much, much lower there than, for example, states like New York, New Jersey, states with Democratic governors where the death rates have been enormously through the roof,” Cruz said.
“New York, in particular, has lead the country in death rate, and I think it had a lot to do with the democratic governor there, Governor Cumo, sending people who had COVID into nursing homes,” he added.
“That’s not true,” Behar interjected, urging Cruz to “answer me about DeSantis.”
“But the government policy was different and the policy made a difference,” Cruz persisted.
As he spoke, Behar accused him of changing the subject to avoid answering her question.
“Deflection!” she said. “You are deflecting, sir.”
Cruz kept up that tactic for the next question, urging everyone to read his new book instead of answering Sara Haines’ question as to whether he thought Senate Republicans selling “Notorious A.C.B.” shirts was disrespectful to the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
“Y’all’s politics are different than mine,” Cruz said. “One thing I would suggest — if you want to understand why so many millions of Americans care passionately about the Supreme Court and justices who will protect free speech and religious liberty in the Second Amendment — I would encourage you actually to read the book I just came out with, ‘One Vote Away.'”
