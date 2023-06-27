Julian Sands, the actor best known for “A Room With a View” and “Warlock,” died while hiking Mount Baldy earlier this year, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

Human remains recovered at the site on Saturday were, as suspected, identified to be those of the 65-year-old actor, who had been missing since January.

“The identification process for the body located on Mt. Baldy on June 24, 2023, has been completed and was positively identified as 65-year-old Julian Sands of North Hollywood,” the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department shared in a statement on Tuesday. “The manner of death is still under investigation, pending further test results. We would like to extend our gratitude to all the volunteers that worked tirelessly to locate Mr. Sands.”

Hikers found Sands’ remains on Saturday, and they were then transported by authorities to San Bernardino County to be identified. Sands’ family reported that the British actor went missing on Jan. 13 after he went on a hike in the Baldy Bowl Trail area, which is located in the San Gabriel Mountains.

Sands was born Jan. 4, 1968 in Otley, Leeds, West Yorkshire, to Brenda and William Sands. He is the third of six children, all boys. He attended Lord Wandsworth College and the Central School of Speech and Drama in London.

Hollywood caught wind of Sands and his talent when he starred in the NBC miniseries “The Sun Also Rises” (1984). Other roles of Sands include the 1984 film “The Killing Fields,” the thriller “Arachnophobia” (1990), the Hollywood classic “Ocean’s Thirteen” (2007) and David Fincher’s English-language “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” (2011). He also worked as a voice actor, starring as Valmont in Jackie Chan’s beloved animated series “Jackie Chan Adventures.”

“Pet Cemetery” director Mary Lambert took to Twitter to share her condolences.

“Before Harry Styles wore pearls, Julian Sands wore them in Siesta,” Lambert wrote in her now-pinned tweet. “It was his idea. We all thought it shocking but fabulous. Dear Julian. We miss you. #juliansands

Sands is survived by his second wife, writer Evgenia Citkowitz, and this three children, Henry, Natalya and Imogen.