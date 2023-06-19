Search for Julian Sands Continues – 5 Months After Actor Was Reported Missing

The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department continued its search for English actor Julian Sands on Saturday, but were unsuccessful in finding him.

The search included Sheriff’s Department staff, deputies and more than 80 search and rescue volunteers. They were aided by two helicopters and drones searching from the air and areas that were not accessible for ground crews.

An experienced mountain hiker, Sands was reported missing during a hike on Mount Baldy — which is located 12 miles north of Ontario, California, in the Angeles National Forest — in mid-January. The area was hit with snowstorms soon after, which impeded search missions. The Sheriff Department reported that despite warmer weather there are still areas that are frozen and inaccessible to search crews.

This is the eighth search conducted by the Sheriff’s department since January — both air and ground. There have also been an additional eight searches that weren’t affiliated with the Sheriff’s Department.

Sands, who lives in North Hollywood, has appeared in over 150 films and television shows. He’s best known for starring roles in “A Room with a View,” “Warlock” and “Arachnophobia.” He has three adult children.