Actor Julian Sands Reported as Missing Hiker in Ongoing Search

English character actor Julian Sands, known his work in such films as “The Killing Fields” and “Boxing Helena,” is missing in Southern California.

A spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department confirmed on Wednesday that the 65-year-old actor was first reported missing after not returning from a hike.

He was reported missing by a friend on Friday and was believed to be somewhere along the Baldy Bowl Trail, which is a popular Mount Baldy hike in the San Gabriel Mountains.

Search-and-rescue teams have been searching Mount Baldy. Ground crews were initially deployed in the search but they were pulled back Saturday evening due to the risk of avalanche and other adverse weather conditions.

“Due to the severe weather and alpine conditions, the search has been difficult and the use of air resources was limited over the weekend,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “The search is continuing with air resources and further updates will be given when available.”

Sands’ disappearance came in the midst of unusually severe and prolonged weather and rainfall for the Southern California region.

Sands, who lives in North Hollywood, has appeared in over 150 films and television shows. He is arguably best known for starring roles in “A Room with a View,” “Warlock” and “Arachnophobia.”

Search and rescue teams have responded to 14 rescues on Mount Baldy and the surrounding area in the past month, including two hikers who later died, officials said.

Mount Baldy is 12 miles due north of Ontario, California, in the Angeles National Forest.