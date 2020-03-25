Jussie Smollett Emerges From His Own Self-Imposed Isolation to Sing Us a Song (Video)

Everyone’s favorite former “Empire” star is back, and he’s in the mood to sing a song.

This is the first Instagram post from the actor since June of 2019, and has been mostly silent from Twitter and other social media since he was accused of filing a false police report and paying two brothers to fake a violent racist and homophobic attack against him in his Chicago neighborhood last January.

“Quarantine day 421… Hope y’all are staying safe. Spread love and kindness… not Rona,” Smollet said in the caption of an Instagram video of him singing a song Wednesday.

Also Read: Jim Carrey Resumes Anti-Trump Cartoons, With POTUS Asleep During Coronavirus Pandemic

If you’re wondering what that number 421 stands for, as of March 25, 2020, that’s exactly how many days its been since January 29, 2019 — the day he was allegedly attacked.

Last month, the actor and singer pleaded not guilty to six new charges brought against him over a January 2019 attack against the actor, for which he was later accused of filing a false report.

The new charges followed the 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct he was indicted on last year for filing a false police report in connection with the attack. He plead not guilty and had repeatedly maintained his innocence.

Also Read: Floyd Cardoz, Winner of 'Top Chef Masters' Season 3, Dies at 59 From Coronavirus Complications

A little more than a month after he was first arrested, all 16 counts were suddenly dropped by Cook County against Smollett in return for the actor forfeiting his bond to the city of Chicago and community service.

Smollett was later fired from “Empire,” which is in the middle of its sixth and final season.

Watch the video below.