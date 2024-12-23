Women’s Non-Profit Vital Voices Rescinds Award to Justin Baldoni Citing ‘Abhorrent’ Allegations by Blake Lively

Global women’s non-profit Vital Voices has rescinded Justin Baldoni’s Voices of Solidarity Award given to him on Dec. 9 for his work as an ally for women and girls after Blake Lively spoke out about her experience with him on “It Ends With Us.”

“The Voices of Solidarity Award honors remarkable men who have shown courage and compassion in advocating on behalf of women and girls. On Dec. 9, 2024, we recognized Justin Baldoni with this award,” the non-profit organization wrote on Monday. “On Saturday, Dec. 21, we learned through news reports about a lawsuit brought by Blake Lively against Mr. Baldoni, his publicists and others that is disturbing and alleges abhorrent conduct.”

“The communications among Mr. Baldoni and his publicists included in the lawsuit – and the PR effort they indicate – are, alone, contrary to the values of Vital Voices and the spirit of the Award,” they continued. “We have notified Mr. Baldoni that we have rescinded this award.”

On Friday, Lively accused her “It Ends With Us” director/co-star of launching an online “smear campaign” against her in a sexual harassment complaint.

The actress discussed his “social manipulation” with The Times on Saturday, saying, “I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted.”

Baldoni has denied any wrongdoing through his lawyer, Bryan Freedman, who responded, “These claims are completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media.”

Furthermore, the actor’s publicist Jennifer Abel denied any so-called “PR effort,” as Vital Voices put it, in a private Facebook group message over the weekend: “There was no ‘smear’ implemented. No negative press was ever facilitated, no social combat plan, although we were prepared for it as it’s our job to be ready for any scenario, but we didn’t have to implement anything because the Internet was doing the work for us.”

Shortly after accepting his now-rescinded award, Baldoni said he was “deeply honored and humbled to receive” the recognition from the women’s non-profit.

“Looking at the landscape of our world, it’s hard to accept an award when it’s so evident that there is still so much more work to do,” he wrote on Instagram on Dec. 11. “My hope is that we can teach our boys, while they are still young, that vulnerability is strength, sensitivity is a super power, and empathy makes them powerful. That they should love and embrace their masculinity — that being a boy and a man is amazing and nothing to apologize for. And to value all the beautiful and complicated parts of them that make them human.”

“I believe with all my heart that once our boys learn to be safe spaces for themselves, our world will finally be a safe space for everyone,” Baldoni concluded. “Here’s to building a future rooted in empathy, equity, and courage.”