Brandy and Monica’s Verzuz battle drew quite a stir on the internet Monday night, and one of them being vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

The two R&B singers reunited for Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s beats battle series, which now partners with Apple Music, for a competition over whose hits are the greatest. The three-hour Instagram Live event culminated in, of course, their joint-hit “The Boy Is Mine” — but not before Harris stopped by to fangirl over them and, oh yeah, remind everyone to vote.

“I just wanted to thank you ladies, just you queens, you stars, you icons,” Harris said in her cameo appearance, in which she appeared on a screen above the singers’ heads where they sat at Tyler Perry Studios. “Thank you for doing this for When We All Vote. It’s so important for everyone. You both used your voice in such a powerful way, and an extension of our voices is our vote.”

Harris continued to shower them with praise. “I love you, I’m just a huge fan of both of you,” she told Brandy and Monica, who were beaming.

Michelle Obama also stopped by in the comments on behalf of her When We All Vote campaign, encouraging everyone to, well, you know.

The battle drew a record-breaking 1.2 million views and was the talk of Twitter Monday night and into the next morning, inspiring many memes over the singers’ joking — or serious? — feud.

Watch Harris’ cameo below, followed by a collection of some of our favorites memes of the night.

me trying to get rid of 2020 & it’s still holding on 😭 #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/InjS7xDEHO — 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚 (@MissThrilla) September 1, 2020

So I waited 3 HOURS for The Boy is Mine just for Monica to act like she didn’t know the words!?? #BrandyandMonica #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/CVhzeLzlc0 — Faith. (@FaithJacksonn_) September 1, 2020

Me pretending to enjoy myself at the function while the secret Uber I called is on its way #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/xi8nykoWD1 — B*tch Hazel • 🇭🇹 (@c0kahina) September 1, 2020

Brandy and Monica…awkward “we are not a group”. They don’t mess w/ each other 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/J34aVr1CCS — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 1, 2020

Brandy: are we back or what

Monica: hm think 123 do the nicki minaj blink pic.twitter.com/VJWGXLX7Pk — SAI ✰ (@sairusbliss1) September 1, 2020