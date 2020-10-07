Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence will face off tonight in their first vice presidential debate, and “The View” co-host and birthday girl Joy Behar said Harris will have to be “careful” when it comes to Mike Pence’s ego on Wednesday’s episode of the daytime political talk show.

“She’s so smart, and so much smarter than him. You can’t have a woman look so much smarter than a man out there, they get very upset,” Behar said. “You can just hear it on Fox after the debate: ‘She was shrill, she was aggressive,’ all that crap.”

Behar was especially giggly today, which happens to be her 78th birthday, and moderator Whoopi Goldberg was more inclined to give her extra time to share some jokes at Pence’s expense.

“I think [Harris] should just lean over the plexiglass and say, ‘Heck of a job, brown nose,'” Behar laughed, referencing former President George W. Bush’s “Brownie, you’re doing a heckuva job” comment from 2005.

“I get it, yes, it’s a callback to ‘Brownie’ from many years ago,” Goldberg said — and she was about to move on when Behar chimed in again.

“Go ahead, it’s your birthday,” Goldberg allowed.

“Let’s say Madame Curie, she’s on a date with a guy, and she goes, ‘I’m discovering radium. What about you? What are you doing today?’ This is the situation that Kamala is facing with Pence,” Behar joked. “She has to be very careful.”

Watch “The View” clip below.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR IN VP DEBATE: The vice presidential debate is set for tonight with Vice Pres. Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris, with safety protocols in place after Pres. Trump tested positive for coronavirus — the co-hosts discuss. https://t.co/TB6tI6639s pic.twitter.com/bL0msJ3mK5 – The View (@TheView) October 7, 2020