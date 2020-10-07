Go Pro Today

Kamala Harris ‘Has to Be Very Careful’ With Mike Pence’s Ego at the Debate, Joy Behar Says (Video)

“You can just hear it on Fox after the debate: ‘She was shrill, she was aggressive,’ all that crap,” she tells “The View”

| October 7, 2020 @ 9:47 AM

Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence will face off tonight in their first vice presidential debate, and “The View” co-host and birthday girl Joy Behar said Harris will have to be “careful” when it comes to Mike Pence’s ego on Wednesday’s episode of the daytime political talk show.

“She’s so smart, and so much smarter than him. You can’t have a woman look so much smarter than a man out there, they get very upset,” Behar said. “You can just hear it on Fox after the debate: ‘She was shrill, she was aggressive,’ all that crap.”

Behar was especially giggly today, which happens to be her 78th birthday, and moderator Whoopi Goldberg was more inclined to give her extra time to share some jokes at Pence’s expense.

Also Read: How to Watch CNN's Coverage of the 2020 Vice Presidential Debate Live Online

“I think [Harris] should just lean over the plexiglass and say, ‘Heck of a job, brown nose,'” Behar laughed, referencing former President George W. Bush’s “Brownie, you’re doing a heckuva job” comment from 2005.

“I get it, yes, it’s a callback to ‘Brownie’ from many years ago,” Goldberg said — and she was about to move on when Behar chimed in again.

“Go ahead, it’s your birthday,” Goldberg allowed.

“Let’s say Madame Curie, she’s on a date with a guy, and she goes, ‘I’m discovering radium. What about you? What are you doing today?’ This is the situation that Kamala is facing with Pence,” Behar joked. “She has to be very careful.”

Here’s how to watch the 2020 Vice Presidential Debate for free online via CNN.

Watch “The View” clip below.

24 Badass Female Superheroes, From Batwoman to She-Ra and More (Photos)

  • Wonder Woman Forgotten Legends DC
  • Supergirl The CW
  • Captain Marvel Second Poster Crop Brie Larson Marvel
  • Batwoman The CW
  • Shuri in Black Panther
  • Marvel Studios Black Widow Marvel
  • jessica jones review 111815 Netflix
  • Margot Robbie Harley Quinn Birds of Prey Warner Bros.
  • ant-man and the wasp peyton reed director's commentary avengers 4 Marvel Studios
  • She-Ra and the Princess of Power Netflix
  • Thunder Black Lightning The CW
  • Catwoman Warner Bros.
  • Spider Gwen - Edge of Spider-Verse Vol 2 Cover Marvel Comics/Art by Robbi Rodriguez
  • Lightning Black Lightning
  • Bionic Woman Fembots Episode ABC
  • Okoye Marvel Avengers Endgame
  • Black Canary Cry Green Arrow and Black Canary 12 Cartoon Network
  • Katana - Young Justice: Outsiders DC / Cartoon Network
  • Daisy Johnson Marvel's Agents of SHIELD Marvel / ABC
  • Big Barda - Young Justice: Outsiders DC / Cartoon Network
  • elektra Marvel
  • Batgirl - The Adventures of Batman CBS
  • captain marvel Marvel
  • Cal Arts Incredibles 2 Disney
1 of 25

Our guide to women with kick ass powers in comics, movies and TV

Saving the world in spandex isn't just for guys. We've compiled a list of memorable and bad-ass superheroines. From Wonder Woman to Captain Marvel, here are some super-women you don't want to mess with. 

View In Gallery

Related Content