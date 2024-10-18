Kamala Harris Waves Off Trump Hecklers at the ‘Wrong Rally’: ‘I Think You Meant to Go to the Smaller One Down the Street’ | Video

Kamala Harris was ready with a snappy response for pro-MAGA hecklers who attended her rally in Wisconsin on Thursday, her sixth visit to the state this election cycle.

After their cries rang out, Harris looked in their direction, waved them off, and said, “Oh, you guys are at the wrong rally.” As her crowd of supporters cheered, she added, “I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street.” Watch the interaction, below.

Harris began the day in Milwaukee, where she privately met with students at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

The vice president also spoke to reporters about the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. “Hamas is decimated and its leadership is eliminated. This moment gives us an opportunity to finally end the war in Gaza,” Harris said. “And it must end such that Israel is secure, the hostages are released, the suffering in Gaza ends and the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, security, freedom and self-determination.”

Harris then departed Milwaukee for La Crosse, where she spoke to supporters at the UW-La Crosse Recreational Eagle Center, followed by Green Bay.

Once there, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported, Harris was met by two protestors who held signs that read, “No arms embargo, no vote” and “No vote 4 genocide.”

A smattering of pro-Trump supporters also congregated outside Resch Expo and waved “47” flags and banners emblazoned with photos of Trump. The outlet also noted that Harris/Walz supporters were seen wearing “Educators for Kamala and Tim” shirts at the rally.