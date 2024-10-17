Kamala Harris Fox News Interview Brings in 8 Million Viewers, Trump Town Hall Gets 3 Million

Ratings

The interview portion of “Special Report With Bret Baier” scores 1.13 million viewers in the 25-54 demo

Kamala Harris on Fox News (Fox News)

Kamala Harris’ Fox News interview scored impressive ratings for the network, while Donald Trump’s town hall on women’s issues for the same network failed to crack half that viewership.

As Bret Baier interviewed the 2024 presidential candidate, “Special Report With Bret Baier” brought in 7.8 million viewers from 6:00-6:30 p.m. ET, according to viewing figures from Nielsen. The interview portion of “Special Report” also scored 1.126 million viewers in the key cable demo among adults 25-54.

Overall, the hour marked the show’s highest-rated episode since 2020, when it drew 6.7 million total viewers and 901,000 in the 25-54 demo. When combining viewership for the interview airing from 6:00-6:30 p.m. and its rebroadcast from 12:00-12:30 a.m. ET, the Harris sitdown scored 9.2 million total viewers and 1.4 million in the 25-54 demo.

Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks during an event at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on September 20, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia
Viewership for Harris’ Fox News interview outpaced her other TV interviews, including CBS News’ “60 Minutes” interview, which averaged 5.7 million viewers; CNN’s interview with Dana Bash, which scored 6.3 million viewers; MSNBC’s interview with Stephanie Ruhle, which scored a viewership of 1.8 million; “The View,” which scored a viewership of 3.1 million; and CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” which averaged 2.9 million viewers.

Earlier in the day, Donald Trump’s women’s issues town hall in Georgia scored 3.1 million viewers and 440,000 in the 25-54 demo as it aired on Fox News during Harris Faulkner’s “The Faulkner Focus,” which marked the show’s second highest-rated show of 2024. 

With both the Harris interview and the Trump town hall, Fox News saw an average viewership of 12 million on Wednesday, Oct. 16. For reference, Fox News scored an average total day viewership of 1.571 million during the third quarter of 2024, and averaged 2.641 million viewers in primetime.

