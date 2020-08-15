Kanye West on Saturday congratulated Sen. Kamala Harris on being selected the Democratic vice presidential nominee this week, adding that his late mom and the senator “would have been friends.”
West, who is busy with his own run at the White House right now, dubbed himself “the future president” in his tweet and said it’s “all love and respect” for Harris. He added: “It’s an honor to run against you.”
I know my mom and Kamala Harris would have been friends … congratulations on being the democratic Vice President nominee 🙏🏾 … all love and respect from the future president 🕊 It’s an honor to run against you pic.twitter.com/5NYcyq9Gob
West’s kudos come after presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden chose Harris as his running mate earlier this week despite the barbs the two exchanged during the Democratic debates.
After being one of the few celebrities to publicly champion President Trump, West is now looking to become the 46th commander-in-chief as a write-in independent candidate with the help of “GOP strategists,” according to The Hill.
The rapper met with White House advisers Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump last week, according to The New York Times, drawing speculation that he was colluding with the Trump campaign in hopes of pulling Black votes from Joe Biden. His campaign team is now working to get him on the ballot in several states, including Iowa, Virginia and Minnesota.
But West’s first campaign rally in Charleston, South Carolina, in July concerned family, friends and fans attending, who were bewildered by his ramblings. At one point, he said that famed abolitionist Harriet Tubman “never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people.”
He also broke down in tears as he paid homage to his late mother, Donda, saying “my mom saved my life” when his father suggested she have an abortion.
West has a steep hill to climb in order to make it to Pennsylvania Avenue, with oddsmakers giving him a one in 500 shot of winning the election.
Kanye's Presidential Run Draws Billionaires' Support - and Celebrity Eye Rolling
Kanye West decided to add to the surreality of 2020 by announcing on the Fourth of July that he's running an independent campaign to become President of the United States. While a couple of big names threw their support behind the "Jesus Is King" rapper, other celebs rolled their eyes. Here are some of the bigger reactions.
Elon Musk • The Tesla founder supported Andrew Yang during the 2020 Democratic primary, but enthusiastically switched his back to West, tweeting that the rapper had his "full support."
Mark Cuban • While the Dallas Mavericks owner and "Shark Tank" investor wasn't as full-throated in his support as Musk, he did have this to say when asked on Twitter if he would back West: “If there was Rank Choice voting available and [Kanye] was on the ballot with [Biden] and [Trump,] I would have [Kanye] ahead of [Trump]”
Rose McGowan • The actress-activist also likes the idea of a Kanye candidacy, but only as a spoiler for Trump. "I support this mission," she said in response, captioning a planet circling the sun and tagging West. In a subsequent tweet, she wrote, "Do you think Kanye’s doing it to split votes or just be an anarchist?" she quipped.
Octavia Spencer • On the other hand, the "Shape of Water" actress wasn't having any of this. "Too much foolishness today," she tweeted. "It’s obvious that some people live in a bubble. It’s about time to burst it."
Tiffany Haddish • Some actors took West's announcement as an opportunity to "declare" their candidacy as well. Sort of. "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I too am running for president of the United States!" Haddish tweeted. And her running mate? Dave Chappelle.
Bob Saget • "Should I run for President too?" the "Full House" actor tweeted. "I don’t much about anything."
Paris Hilton • The media personality and socialite had the same idea as Haddish and Saget, but Hilton even came up with a great hashtag. "#PresidentParis," she tweeted. "I like the sound of that. #ThatsHot #MakeAmericaHotAgain."
Billy Eichner • The "Billy of the Street" creator also got in on the big announcements. "Excited to announce I’m running for President....of SAG!!!!!" Eichner wrote. Gabrielle Carteris probably won't be happy about that.
Eric Balfour • "Do you guys think this is all a joke? That potentially pulling votes away from the only nominee who can defeat Donald Trump is cute or funny?" the "Charmed" actor tweeted. "This is the height of privilege, ultimately it won't hurt you, you're wealthy enough to survive 4 more years of Trump! Come the f--- on!"
Meghan McCain • "The View" cohost went all-in on West's fitness for the job. "There is no woman on planet earth, celebrity or private who could behave as unhinged and erratic as Kanye has the past few years & be taken seriously as a presidential candidate," McCain tweeted. "Women are punished for raising our voices on tv, let alone saying things like 'slavery was a choice.'"
Chaley Rose • And the Nashville singer got right to the point, tweeting, "The cherry on top of a shit year." So, how do you really feel Chaley?
Comedic actress Tiffany Haddish jokes, “I too am running for president of the United States!” Her running mate? Dave Chappelle
