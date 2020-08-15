Kanye West on Saturday congratulated Sen. Kamala Harris on being selected the Democratic vice presidential nominee this week, adding that his late mom and the senator “would have been friends.”

West, who is busy with his own run at the White House right now, dubbed himself “the future president” in his tweet and said it’s “all love and respect” for Harris. He added: “It’s an honor to run against you.”

I know my mom and Kamala Harris would have been friends … congratulations on being the democratic Vice President nominee 🙏🏾 … all love and respect from the future president 🕊 It’s an honor to run against you pic.twitter.com/5NYcyq9Gob — ye (@kanyewest) August 15, 2020

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Asks Media, Public for 'Compassion' as Kanye West Lives With Bipolar Disorder

West’s kudos come after presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden chose Harris as his running mate earlier this week despite the barbs the two exchanged during the Democratic debates.

After being one of the few celebrities to publicly champion President Trump, West is now looking to become the 46th commander-in-chief as a write-in independent candidate with the help of “GOP strategists,” according to The Hill.

The rapper met with White House advisers Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump last week, according to The New York Times, drawing speculation that he was colluding with the Trump campaign in hopes of pulling Black votes from Joe Biden. His campaign team is now working to get him on the ballot in several states, including Iowa, Virginia and Minnesota.

Also Read: Kanye West Campaign Rally Leaves Attendees Stunned With His Bizarre Statements

But West’s first campaign rally in Charleston, South Carolina, in July concerned family, friends and fans attending, who were bewildered by his ramblings. At one point, he said that famed abolitionist Harriet Tubman “never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people.”

He also broke down in tears as he paid homage to his late mother, Donda, saying “my mom saved my life” when his father suggested she have an abortion.

West has a steep hill to climb in order to make it to Pennsylvania Avenue, with oddsmakers giving him a one in 500 shot of winning the election.