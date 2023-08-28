White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had no answer for a journalist’s inquiry about a new doctor’s recommendation for Americans and their beer consumption.

For most Americans, a beer or two never hurt anybody, but just a beer or two per week is the exact amount of the alcoholic beverage that a physician suggests Americans should intake. And whether President Joe Biden would be enforcing that guideline threw Jean-Piere off during a press conference Monday, a video clip from which you can watch above.

“Does President Biden want to limit Americans to two beers a week?” the Fox News’ Peter Doocy questioned, to which Jean-Pierre responded, “Where’s this coming from?”

The journalist then went on to explain that Dr. George F. Koob, director of the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, said the U.S. might follow in the same footsteps as Canada by recommending that citizens only drink two beers a week. Koob made his comments during an interview with Daily Mail on Thursday.

“How do you guys think that’s going to go?” Doocy questioned.

“Let me tell you what I’m not going to get involved in… in that question right there,” Jean-Pierre replied. “I have no idea. I have not seen the data. I cannot speak to this. I will leave it to the experts.”

According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, Americans drink beer the most out of the three adult beverage categories, which include beer, wine and spirits. In a year alone, Americans drink 6.4 billon gallons.

For now, the alcohol guidelines for the country recommend men limit themselves to two drinks per day; and for women, just one drink a day is suggested. These recommendations will be up for review in 2025.