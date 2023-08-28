Karine Jean-Pierre Has No Answer for Doctor-Recommended 2-Beer Per Week Guideline: ‘I Will Leave It to the Experts’ (Video)

The White House press secretary says she won’t be getting “involved” with that question

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had no answer for a journalist’s inquiry about a new doctor’s recommendation for Americans and their beer consumption.

For most Americans, a beer or two never hurt anybody, but just a beer or two per week is the exact amount of the alcoholic beverage that a physician suggests Americans should intake. And whether President Joe Biden would be enforcing that guideline threw Jean-Piere off during a press conference Monday, a video clip from which you can watch above.

“Does President Biden want to limit Americans to two beers a week?” the Fox News’ Peter Doocy questioned, to which Jean-Pierre responded, “Where’s this coming from?”

A large white statue of a Black man stands high above a small group of men in suits walking nearby, flowers on a stand, and another nearby man.
Read Next
Fox News' Jessica Tarlov Destroys 'Completely Useless' MLK-Trump Mugshot Comparison (Video)

The journalist then went on to explain that Dr. George F. Koob, director of the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, said the U.S. might follow in the same footsteps as Canada by recommending that citizens only drink two beers a week. Koob made his comments during an interview with Daily Mail on Thursday.

“How do you guys think that’s going to go?” Doocy questioned.

“Let me tell you what I’m not going to get involved in… in that question right there,” Jean-Pierre replied. “I have no idea. I have not seen the data. I cannot speak to this. I will leave it to the experts.”

According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, Americans drink beer the most out of the three adult beverage categories, which include beer, wine and spirits. In a year alone, Americans drink 6.4 billon gallons.

For now, the alcohol guidelines for the country recommend men limit themselves to two drinks per day; and for women, just one drink a day is suggested. These recommendations will be up for review in 2025.

Fox News
Read Next
Fox News Apologizes for Falsely Reporting Marine Corps Charged Dead Soldier's Family $60,000 for Return of Remains

Raquel ‘Rocky’ Harris

Raquel “Rocky” Harris is an American multimedia journalist and producer working as a reporter at TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured…