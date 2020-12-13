Karl Rove Tells Fox News Trump Is Beginning to Look ‘Like a Sore Loser’ (Video)

While hundreds of Republican officials are backing Donald Trump’s baseless claims that the election was stolen from him, Karl Rove, one of the core members of George W. Bush’s administration, says the president is starting to look like a “sore loser.”

In an appearance on “Fox News Sunday,” Rove was asked by Chris Wallace whether he thought Trump would continue to fight the results of the presidential election up until January 6, when Congress is set to officially declare Joe Biden as the next president of the United States. Rove said that while he thinks Republicans will try something to contest the results when the official vote comes up on Capitol Hill, he doubts that the results will be overturned.

“The answer to that depends upon what’s his goal? If his goal is to lay the predicate to come back in 2024 and run again, he’s helping himself at least gaining the nomination, but I think in the long run he’s not helping himself or the country,” Rove said. “America likes comebacks, but they don’t like sore losers, and he is on the edge of looking like a sore loser, and probably will look like it after January 6th.”

Also Read: 'SNL' Newsmax Sports Parody Perfectly Sums Up Pro-Trump Conspiracy Logic (Video)

After dozens of legal attempts to overturn swing state election results were denied by state courts, the Supreme Court on Friday rejected a lawsuit filed by the Texas attorney general to overturn the election results in four key battleground states, putting what is believed to be a final blow to Trump’s attempts to hold on to the White House.

On Sunday, former New Jersey governor and GOP presidential candidate Chris Christie criticized the “absurdity” of the Trump campaign’s legal efforts to overturn the election results.

Rove also criticized the 126 House Republicans who signed an amicus brief supporting the challenge before it was tossed, joining condemnations from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and several Senate Republicans.

“The legal theory put forward by the legal team and by the president is an absurdity,” Christie said, adding that the Supreme Court rejected the Texas case “because it’s an absurd idea to think that any state or any number of states, no matter how good they are, can challenge another state’s right to run the election as they see fit. And also, there’s no evidence, as I’ve been saying, since election night. Show us the evidence.”

Also Read: Trump Acknowledges Incoming 'Biden Administration' - But Calls on Supreme Court to Intervene

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse has also blasted the administration’s position. “Since Election Night, a lot of people have been confusing voters by spinning Kenyan birther-type, ‘Chavez rigged the election from the grave’ conspiracy theories,” he said, “but every American who cares about the rule of law should take comfort that the Supreme Court — including all three of President Trump’s picks — closed the book on the nonsense.”

Watch Rove’s remarks in the clip above.