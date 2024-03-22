Kate Middleton shared in a video on Friday that she has been diagnosed with cancer. She explained that she had gone in for major abdominal surgery in January, and while it was initially believed that her condition was non-cancerous, subsequent testing found that cancer had been present. She has since begun a course of chemotherapy, Middleton said, which she described as preventative.

Watch Kate Middleton speak on her cancer diagnosis and recent whereabouts in the official video above, released by Kensington Palace.

Middleton has been the subject of a massive amount of speculation after going into the hospital for surgery on Jan. 16, but largely not appearing in public. The public’s questions around the Princess of Wales ramped up after it was revealed that a photo released on the United Kingdom’s Mother’s Day showing her with her family had been digitally manipulated, leading many to question the reasons behind the photo being altered.

In her statement, Middleton said that it had been “an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family.” Getting to her abdominal surgery, she shared that it was successful, but her medical team advised her to “undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy” once the cancer was detected. “I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” she said.

Middleton did not explain what the specific abdominal surgery she had received was.

As for being out of view of the public, she added that her and Prince William “have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.”

She also shared that it had taken time to explain what was going on to their three children in an age-appropriate way. The children range from 5 to 10 years old.

Middleton shared her thanks for the support of both her husband and the public, but asked for privacy during this time. She noted that she enjoyed her public work, but needed to focus on recovery.

“We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment,” Middleton said, adding, “for now I must focus on making a full recovery.”

The Princess of Wales also shared an empathetic statement for others suffering from cancer.

“At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer,” Middleton said. “For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”

Following the initial controversy around the official photo of Middleton being altered, it was discovered that prior releases from the Royal Family had also featured similar alterations. A video showing Middleton and William out shopping raised further questions.

Read Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales’ full statement below:

“I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery,” Middleton began. “It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful.”

Getting to her surgery, she continued, “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Going on to explain her absence from the public eye, she said, “This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.

“But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK. As I have said to them: I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits.

“Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance, too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both. We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment.

“My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery.

“At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”

Watch Middleton’s full video announcement above.