Kelly Clarkson once again dropped to the floor during her show this week, but this time, it wasn’t because of her own blunder. It was because of comedian Jo Koy’s.

Appearing on Wednesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” alongside Aisha Tyler, Jo Koy and the women toast to his new Netflix special, with Koy drinking an organic cocktail. From there, the conversation flowed into Koy’s first drink with his son, which happened recently in Europe.

As the discussion progressed, Clarkson admitted that, even as a Texan, she doesn’t like beer, which Koy agreed with. The comedian also noted that he’s baffled by people who think beer is refreshing in hot weather, before making a joke comparison — which was his first stumble.

“That makes no sense! It’s like ‘Man, I’m hot. I need a tank top.’ Like, what?” Koy mocked, before catching himself. “No, no, no, I’m hot, I need a sweater! You do need a tank top.”

As Clarkson and Tyler cracked up, Koy pretended he was just drunk off the one sip of his cocktail, before making Tyler herself the punchline, joking that she dressed to match the plant on the table. At that, Tyler bent over to camouflage herself with the plant.

Mimicking her, Koy grabbed the plant itself and brought it to his face, promptly spilling most of the water in the pot onto his pants along the way (it appears he didn’t know it was a real plant).

Clarkson simply lost it at that point, walking a few steps away before collapsing in laughter. Eventually though, she collected herself, walked back to her seat, and attempted to help Koy dry off with a pillow from her chair.

“Hold on, it’s about to get worse!” Koy called out. “It’s all over my –“

He didn’t finish his sentence, but he did stand up and turn around, showing off a very drenched backside.

You can watch the moment in the video above, and on Wednesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”